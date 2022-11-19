Three leaders of Owaisi-led AIMIM booked after court order for "Sar Tan Se Juda" slogans

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 19 (ANI): Following a court order, Telangana Police booked three leaders of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM for raising threatening slogans in Hyderabad's old city.

A case under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Communal Violence Act has been registered against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders Nasreen Sultana, Mir Sardar Ali and Zaffar Khan at Neredmet police station.

A few months ago, several AIMIM leaders come out openly and allegedly raised "Sar Tan Se Juda" slogans in Hyderabad's old city after suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh had allegedly made derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammed.



Subsequently, a person approached Malkajgiri court praying to take appropriate action against the AIMIM leaders for raising threatening slogans.

After hearing the matter, the court ordered the police to register a case against AIMIM leaders who had raised "Sar Tan Se Juda" slogans.

Subsequently, Neredmet police registered an FIR against AIMIM corporator Nasreen Sultana, Zaffar Khan and Mir Sardar Ali under sections 153-A, 506, 509 of IPC and section 19 of prevention of communal violence Act. (ANI)

