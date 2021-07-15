Three LeT associates held in J-K's Bandipora; arms, ammunition seized

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted a terror module in the Bandipora district and arrested three terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The police has seized arms ammunition and fake sim cards from their possession.

"Based on specific input, Bandipora police, 14 RR and third Bn CRPF arrested three terrorist associates of LeT outfit and recovered one pistol along with ammunition, fake sim cards forged documents and other incriminating material from their possession," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.



The three terror associates have been identified as Suhaib Ah Malik, Aejaz Ah Najar of Gundpora and Touseef Ah Sheikh of Chittaybanday. All three associates were working for LeT outfit and in order to further their activities were providing fake sim cards for the terrorists.

The trio was in contact with LeT terrorist Shakir and operational commander Babar, both of whom are presently in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Babar had tasked the terror module for surveillance of the police, security forces and political functionaries in the area.

Babar had also promised the trio the supply of three AK rifles in the coming days so that they could formally join the terror ranks. They were further tasked to carry out weapon snatching till the consignment of weapons could be smuggled in and delivered.

In this regard, FIR under sections 468, 471, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 7/25 under the Arms Act was registered in Argam police station. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

