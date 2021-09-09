Three minor girls attacked in Karnataka's Kolar, police arrest accused

Kolar (Karnataka) [India], September 9 (ANI): Three minor girls were "attacked" by eve-teasers in Kolar district here for confronting them and complaining to their parents about the incident.

Kolar Superintendent of Police said that a case has been registered and the accused had been arrested.

The police official said the girls were attacked while they were travelling in a bus by Babu and a few of his family members and friends in the Srinivasapur area in Kolar.



The girls alleged they were dragged from the bus and attacked by Babu and his family members and friends who belong to Kondamari village.

They also said their mobile phones were snatched and attempts were made to tear their clothes.

The police said that attackers forced the girls to summon their family members and they were attacked too by Babu and his friends.

The SP said that both the groups had Dalits and non-Dalits and emphasised that it is not a case of caste violence.

He said two cases have been registered in the Gownapalli Police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including criminal intimidation. One case was registered based on the complaint of a resident of Srinivasapur. (ANI)

