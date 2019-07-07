Three minors found dead in a lake in Nizamabad

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], July 06 (ANI): Three minors were found dead in Nizamabad on Saturday morning. Their bodies were recovered by the police from a nearby lake.

The deceased have been identified as Shaik Shoaib (8), Mohammed Azhar (8) and Mohammed Arbaaz (9).

"The three children were friends and after coming back from school, they went for Namaaz. After that they might have decided to go swimming. We suspect they might have drowned," said Sridhar Reddy, Additional Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad.

"The lake in which their bodies were found was located only 400 yards from their homes," he added.

The bodies of the children were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. (ANI)