Three more arrested in APPSC Assistant Engineers' exam paper leak case

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): Nine persons have been arrested so far in connection with the APPSC AE paper leakage case with three new arrests on Sunday.

After taking over the case, SIC (VIG) PS has worked meticulously conducting detailed interrogations, searches and bringing evidence on record, and has subsequently arrested 3 more persons. Out of these three arrestees, two are government officials and one is a private person.



The details of the arrested persons are Binam Jomang, who is a resident of Boleng, district Siang; Talung Jomang from Pangin, Siang district and Loth Ezing, who is a resident of Ruksin, district East Siang.

The SIC investigation into the paper leak matter is going on and all facets of the case are being investigated in detail.

All legal formalities and norms of professionalism are being maintained during the investigation. SIC is committed to ensuring justice to the aggrieved and requests anyone with concrete evidence or details of the case to come forward and report the same. (ANI)

