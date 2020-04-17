Three more COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh's Korba, state count reaches 36

Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Katghora area of Korba district, Chhattisgarh on Thursday. With this, the total number of cases in the state climbed to 36, including 23 cured or discharged people, as per information provided by AIIMS, Raipur.

These three patients include two women and one man. All three are residents of Katghora town in the district. The three had reportedly come in contact with a Tablighi Jamaat attendee who had earlier tested positive for the infection.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country are 13,387, including 11,201 active cases of the virus. So far, 1,748 patients have either been cured or discharged while 437 deaths have been recorded in the country. (ANI)

