Three more COVID-19 cases in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat on Friday, while two are from Ahmedabad the third one is from Vadodara, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat Government.

"The person in Vadodara had a history of travel to Spain, while the other two people in Ahmedabad had travelled to Finland and New York," Ravi said.

According to official data, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 195.

As many as 19 people have been cured of the infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally.

The Health Ministry has issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and suggesting shut down of all educational institutions, gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.

The government has also imposed travel restrictions prohibiting entry of all passengers from the European Union, European Free Trade Association, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Philippines, and Afghanistan. (ANI)

