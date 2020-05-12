Three more COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, state tally reaches 62

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Three more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 62, state Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said on Tuesday.

According to Jindal, there are currently 21 active cases in the state.

"Three new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Kangra. Of three new cases, one is police head constable and one has travel history to Punjab's Jalandhar," Jindal told reporters here.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 70,756 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the country, of which 22,454 people have been cured/discharged while 2,293 have lost their lives. (ANI)

