Three more COVID-19 cases in Ladakh, count rises to six

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Three more people on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 in the Union Territory of Ladakh, taking the COVID-19 cases in the area to six.

Out of three positive cases two have been reported from Leh while another case was reported from Kargil.

"Three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Union Territory of Ladakh. Two cases are from Leh, 1 is from Kargil district; Total positive cases in Ladakh is now 6," Commissioner Secretary Rigzin Sampheal said.

A total of 125 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

