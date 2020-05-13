Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 13 (ANI): A total of 509 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 9,227 in the state.

According to the state health department, there are 6,984 active cases of the virus while the state has reported 64 deaths so far.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is at 74,281, including 47,480 active cases of the virus. So far, 24,385 patients have either been cured or discharged while 2,415 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

