Three more COVID-19 positive cases found in Meghalaya, all returnees from metropolitans

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 9 (ANI): Three COVID-19 positive cases, all of whom are Meghalaya residents but returned from metropolitan cities, were detected in the state on Tuesday.

All three patients are currently under quarantine and are asymptomatic, according to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

"Three more residents who returned to the State from Delhi and Chennai have tested positive for COVID19. All of them are under quarantine and are asymptomatic. Total Active cases 29 Total recovered 13," Sangma's tweet read.

Earlier the Meghalaya government had decided to put on hold the reopening of religious institutions that were decided to be opened on June 14.

"A meeting will be held again with religious organisations at the end of this month," Meghalaya Chief Minister's Office tweeted. (ANI)

