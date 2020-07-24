Three more killed in Assam floods, toll rises to 96

Dispur (Assam) [India], July 24 (ANI): Three more people lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Assam on Friday, taking the death toll to 96 in the state.

The State Disaster Management Authority said that the death toll due to floods has risen to 96.

According to the flood report by the ASDMA on Friday, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Tinsukia, among other districts have been severely affected by the floods in the state affecting 27,79,895 people.

A total of 2,543 villages is reeling from the effects of the rising waters of the Brahmaputra, among its other tributaries, which have affected 1,22,573.16 hectares of crop.

There are 50,136 people residing in 496 relief camps in the state.

As many as 125 animals have died due to flood and 153 animals are rescued as reported by the DFO Eastern Assam Wildlife division. (ANI)

