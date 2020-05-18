Three more passengers of Mumbai-Goa train test COVID-19 positive, Goa tally reaches 34

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 18 (ANI): Three more passengers on Mumbai-Goa train have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the total number of active cases in Goa to 34.

Earlier today, two other passengers on the Mumbai-Goa train had tested positive for COVID-19.

On May 1, Goa was declared as green zone after all seven COVID-19 patients previously found in the state had recovered. However, the coastal state has witnessed a spurt in the number of cases over the last few days. (ANI)