Three more succumb to COVID-19 in Maharashtra Police force, death toll rises to 121

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Three more personnel succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking the Maharashtra Police's death toll to 121.

Nearly 264 fresh COVID-19 cases have also been reported in the Maharashtra Police force in the last 24 hours.

"264 more Maharashtra police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 while three died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 121. The total number of police personnel infected in the state at 11,392, out of which 9,187 have recovered and 2,084 are active cases," the statement from Maharashtra Police read.

As many as 60,963 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to over 23 lakhs, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

834 new coronavirus deaths reported in India and the cumulative toll has reached 46,091. The total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 23,29,639 including 6,43,948 active cases, 16,39,600 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

