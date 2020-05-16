Three more test positive for coronavirus in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 16 (ANI): Three out of seven Vasco residents, who returned from Kolkata, have tested positive for the coronavirus, informed state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday.

Notably, these men had travelled to Gangapur in Kolkata to deliver barges and upon returning had contracted the disease.

"Three out of seven Goans from Vasco who had gone to deliver barges at Gangapur, Kolkata have tested positive for COVID-19 infection upon their arrival on Friday (yesterday)," he said while speaking to media in Panaji.

The minister also informed that the samples of the people were sent to Goa Medical College and Hospital for the confirmation and added "the remaining four people will put into quarantine facility" as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)

