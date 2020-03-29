Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Budh Nagar; toll reaches 30

Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Three more persons were tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday, taking the total number of infected persons to 30.

The information was shared by Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anurag Bhargav.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, at 3 p.m. on March 29 the total COVID-19 positive cases in the country rose to 867, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

