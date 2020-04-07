Three Muslim men attacked on suspicion of participating in Tablighi Jamaat event

Bagalkot (Karnataka) [India], April 7 (ANI): A group of villagers on Monday attacked three Muslim men at Bidari village in Bagalkot district accusing them of being responsible for the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The three men belonging to Mahalingapura village were walking on the road when they were attacked with sticks by people even when they said that they were nowhere connected to Tablighi Jamaat.

This incident happened within the limits of Mudhol Police Station.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagasalar said that the police is investigating the matter and no one will be spared who all are involved in this act.

"No one will be spared and we have taken the incident seriously and finding whoever harassed three Muslim men, at no cost the incident be defended by anyone, it was unexpected and case will be booked and stringent action will be taken against those who are involved in the incident," Lokesh told ANI. (ANI)

