Visakhapatnam's Dorakonda area where the Naxals were gunned down. Photo/ANI
Visakhapatnam's Dorakonda area where the Naxals were gunned down. Photo/ANI

Three Naxals gunned down in Andhra Pradesh

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 05:50 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Three Naxals were gunned down by the police in an encounter in Visakhapatnam's Dorakonda area on Sunday.
According to the police, a gun battle had ensued between them and the Naxals.
After the three Naxals, out of which two were women, were shot down, the police recovered one boar-gun, one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), two landmines and a kit bag from the spot. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:50 IST

Man kills boss for firing him from job in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Sunday registered a case against a man for allegedly killing his ex-boss in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:43 IST

Theft at Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's residence, case registered

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday alleged that his house in New Delhi's Saraswati Vihar was burgled.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 05:31 IST

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal flags off Guwahati-Bangkok flight

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Giving a boost to State government's initiatives to transform Guwahati as a gateway to the ASEAN region, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday flagged off the first flight to Bangkok at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 01:48 IST

A historic day in world politics: Amit Shah on Howdy Modi event

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called the "Howdy Modi" event presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Texas a "historic day in world politics".

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:39 IST

Spiritual leader Dalai Lama visits Mathura, hails India's...

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Sunday visited Ramanreti Ashram in the historic town of Gokul here as part of his two-day visit to Mathura.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:35 IST

Rajasthan: 8 dead, 20 injured after bus rams into truck

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Eight people died while 20 got injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Lamana village in Ajmer on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:19 IST

Jharkhand: One person loses his life, 2 critically injured in...

Khunti (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, three people were beaten by a mob of villagers over the suspicion of selling banned meat here, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) AV Homkar on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:18 IST

Hyderabad: Woman dies after chunks from Ameerpet metro station...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A 26-year-old woman lost her life after a piece of plaster from a wall fell on her at the Ameerpet metro station here, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Thirupatanna of the Panjagutta division on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:16 IST

KCR govt spent funds without Assembly approval: Telangana BJP chief

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Telangana BJP chief K Laxman on Sunday accused the state government of spending funds without taking the approval of the State Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:06 IST

We confident of winning Bijepur by-polls: BJP Odisha chief

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The BJP is confident of winning the by-elections on the Bijepur Assembly seat, said Odisha BJP state unit president Basanta Kumar Panda on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:04 IST

PM opts for staple jacket-kurta combo for 'Howdy Modi!'

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi opted for his staple ensemble for the mega event 'Howdy Modi!' in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:04 IST

BJP leaders, netizens change their profile pictures on Twitter...

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Amid the euphoric atmosphere at the Howdy Modi! event in Houston, netizens including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have changed their profile pictures on Twitter to 'Howdy Modi! logo in order to express their exhilaration.

Read More
iocl