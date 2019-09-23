Three Naxals gunned down in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Three Naxals were gunned down by the police in an encounter in Visakhapatnam's Dorakonda area on Sunday.

According to the police, a gun battle had ensued between them and the Naxals.

After the three Naxals, out of which two were women, were shot down, the police recovered one boar-gun, one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), two landmines and a kit bag from the spot. (ANI)

