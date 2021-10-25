Three Naxals killed in encounter on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

Mulugu (Telangana) [India], October 25(ANI): Three Naxals were killed in an encounter with Mulugu district police and Greyhounds at the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in Venkarapur on Monday, said the Mulugu Superintendent of Police (SP).



"Three Naxals have been killed in an encounter with Mulugu Police and Greyhounds," the Mulugu SP said.

He said that guns and explosive materials were recovered after the encounter.

"One self-loading rifle, AK-47 machine gun, and explosive materials have been recovered," the Mulugu SP added. (ANI)

