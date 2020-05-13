Three new COVID-19 cases in CRPF in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Delhi in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The total number of cases in CRPF has reached 247 across the country, including 242 active cases. While four have recovered, one death has been reported, as per information provided by CRPF.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 74,281, including 47,480 active cases.

Health Ministry said 24,385 patients have either been cured or discharged while 2,415 deaths have been reported in the country. (ANI)

