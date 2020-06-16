Three new COVID-19 cases in Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 559.

The State Health Department said that active cases in the state stand at 184.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the total COVID-19 case count in India reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday. (ANI)

