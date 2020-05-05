Three new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, active cases at 37

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 5 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that three new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 502 including 37 active cases.

"Three new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Kerala today and all three are from Wayanad district. Total cases in the state are 502 including 37 active cases," Vijayan said at a press conference here.

He said that 2,250 people from abroad will be returning back to Kerala initially beginning May 7.

"The Centre is learnt to have approved bringing back 80,000 expatriates but there are 1.69 lakh people in Kerala's priority list. This has been taken up with the Centre," the Chief Minister said.

He said that Centre has informed that they are bringing back Indians from other countries without conducting COVID-19 test.

"This will increase the threat of COVID-19 spread. All health protocol as per international standards have to be followed before bringing people from abroad. COVID-19 testing has to be conducted and I have taken this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

"As no testing is being carried out prior to travel to Kerala from abroad, the expatriates returning will have to undergo quarantine in government centres," he said.

Vijayan said who are returning from red zones in other states have to mandatorily undergo one week quarantine at government centres. (ANI)

