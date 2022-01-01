Three Nigerians arrested with drugs worth Rs 3.18 cr in Mumbai on New Year's eve

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Mumbai's Anti Narcotics Cell has arrested three Nigerians in the western suburb of Bandra and Navi Mumbai for alleged possession of various drugs worth approximately Rs 3.18 crore on New Year's Eve, the police said on Saturday. The seizures include 225 grams of cocaine, 120 grams of MD and 235 grams of MDMA drugs.



Police said that the accused had brought the contraband to the city to sell it to people at New Year parties, but were nabbed before they could do so.

A case has been registered against the three accused under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

