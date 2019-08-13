Three of family go missing after boat capsizes in Darbhanga

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A woman and her two children went missing after the boat they were travelling in capsized in flood-hit Kusheshwar Asthan on Monday.

The family of four was returning home after visiting the Shiv temple in the region when their boat capsized owing to bad weather and the woman and her children went missing, said District Magistrate Tyagrajan.

According to the locals, heavy rains have led to water-logging, which has forced people to use boats to travel.

While the husband - Boelal Mukhiya - managed to swim to dry land, his wife and children identified as Phoolkumari Devi (35), Ankush (8) and Sunita (4) are still missing.

Efforts to find the three missing persons is on, Tyagrajan said. (ANI)

