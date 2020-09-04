Three offenders including most-wanted criminal arrested with illegal weapons in Haryana

Kaithal (Haryana) [India], September 4 (ANI): Haryana Police have arrested three dreaded offenders, including a most-wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 in Kaithal district.

Police have also recovered six illegal pistols, 55 cartridges and a car from their possession.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said that arrested accused were identified as Jitendra alias Jackie, a resident of village Bizana, Anit alias Nitin, of Bhana in Kaithal and Rampal alias Monu of Rahra in Karnal. Police have succeeded in preventing two potential murders with their arrest.

"In addition to involvement in a number of criminal cases; the arrested persons were also accused of demanding ransom of Rs 50 lakh from a trader of Cheeka. Jackie, who is kingpin and carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was wanted in half-a-dozen cases of murder and attempt to murder. Court had also declared him a proclaimed offender in two cases of murder attempts," said a press statement from the police.

It said the initial investigation revealed that all three criminals along with weapons were roaming in a car (without number plate) with an intention to commit murders in the area. A CIA team after getting a secret input about their presence, it had established a naka near Chakuldana mod Ramthali and signaled a car to stop for checking. On seeing the police team, the driver tried to escape by taking a sudden turn. Police arrested three people with a huge cache of weapons after a chase for about three kilometer.

According to the press statement, two illegal pistols and 25 cartridges were recovered from Jackie, while the other two criminals were nabbed with four illegal pistols and 30 cartridges. During the preliminary interrogation, Jackie also confessed to plotting the killing of a person in his native village over a property dispute.

After registration of a case, all accused were produced before the court which sent them in four-day police custody for further interrogation. (ANI)

