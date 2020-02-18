Three parties of Maha Vikas Aghadi govt trying to implement parallel decisions in Bhima Koregaon case: BJP's Kirit Somaiya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday said that the three parties in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government are trying to implement three parallel decisions regarding the Bhima Koregaon case.

"All three parties are speaking different languages and it is shocking that in the Bhima Koregaon case, these three parties are trying to implement three parallel decisions. Uddhav Thackeray has handed it over to NIA while Sharad Pawar says the Home Ministry belongs to us, he asks NCP home minister for SIT parallel enquiry. Meanwhile, Congress says that they will bring a proposal in the cabinet to have a different Commission," said Somaiya.

"The present Thackeray-led MVA government means a three parallel government. One government is run by Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar is also running NCP government simultaneously and thirdly, Rahul Gandhi is running a third parallel government in Maharashtra," he added.

A Sessions Court on Friday passed an order in Bhima Koregaon case, transferring all records and further proceedings of the case to Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, Mumbai.

All the accused in the case will be produced before the special court of NIA in Mumbai on February 28.

On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. One person lost his life while several others were injured in the incident. Police had filed 58 cases against 162 people. (ANI)