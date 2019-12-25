Three people arrested in case of moral policing in Kerala's Kollam

Kollam (Kerala) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): A case of moral policing was reported in Kollam city of Kerala, where a couple was allegedly attacked by a gang of five people on Tuesday night when they were travelling with their two friends.

Police have so far arrested three persons identified as Suni, Kannan and Vijayalal from Kavanad and are also trying to nab two others involved in the alleged attack.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm in the vicinity of Shakthikulangara police station in the Kollam city on Tuesday night.

The couple which hails from Kundara, Kollam claimed that their car broke and a group of five people approached them and started to question them.

"They attacked me and my friend. When we tried to capture it on mobile they started abusing and attacked all of us," said of the victims.

Soon after, police arrived at the crime scene and arrested three people, however, two managed to escape.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is on to unearth more facts. (ANI)

