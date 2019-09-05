Three people dead in Ahmedabad building collapse

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Three persons have died in the three-storey building collapse incident which occurred in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday.

A three-storey building collapsed in Amraiwadi area in Ahmedabad here today.

Several persons are feared to be trapped in the debris at the site.

Rescue operations were carried out soon after the incident took place. (ANI)

