Three persons arrested for robbing Delhi traffic police personnel after stabbing him

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Special Staff of Delhi Police arrested 3 notorious and desperate robbers who stabbed and robbed police personnel posted in a traffic circle near the Signature bridge.

The arrested accused have been identified as Arif alias Khujli, Abid alias Kallua and Anup alias Zulfi.

Accused Arif and Abid sold phones to one Anup and also withdrew Rs 63,000 from the bank account of complainant HC Mohit using an e-wallet, ATM Card and sim card, the police said.

6 top-end mobile phones, 4 ATM cards and Rs 60,000 withdrawn from the wallet of the victim were recovered.

According to Delhi Police, HC Mohit posted in a traffic circle model town was stabbed on March 29 near the Signature bridge while he was going back after his duty.



His purse carrying ATM Cards, I-Card and Rs 6000 and his mobile phone were robbed after stabbing him.

"Accused Anup alias Zulfi is the ring leader of the gang and running several teams in the area of Pushta near Usmanpur, Khajuri and Signature bridge targeting single persons in dark spots," the police said.

Hunt for the accused began after several tweets become viral on Twitter regarding incidents with Delhi Police personnel and informers were activated.

"Dossiers and jail bail release data related to accused involved in similar modus operandi were also analysed," the police further said.

Accused Arif was previously involved in 25 cases of a similar nature of robbery and the Arms Act whereas accused Anup was involved in 37 criminal cases of robbery and the Arms Act. (ANI)

