Three persons arrested for stone-pelting at police in Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Apr 3 (ANI): Three persons were arrested on Thursday on charges of pelting stones at a police team in the Bannadevi area of the city.

Pankaj Srivastava, Circle Officer, said, "These people gathered at a mosque in Bannadevi to offer Namaz. Police reached there and tried to explain to them that it is not advisable to perform community prayers when a coronavirus lockdown is in place. But the people did not heed to the advice and pelted stones at police."

"The police personnel had to leave the place as the public got violent. A larger team of Police then reached the spot and made the people understand that violence will be strictly dealt with. Three persons were arrested," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to break the chain of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

