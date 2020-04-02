Three persons who were part of Tablighi Jamaat test COVID-19 positive in Assam

Goalpara (Assam) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Three COVID-19 positive cases were found in Goalpara, taking the state tally to 16.

"These three new cases were part of the group who joined Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi," Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Earlier, he said, " 8 more #COVID19 positive cases in Assam, taking the total to 13. All eight new cases are of people who also participated in Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi."

Moreover, some people defied lockdown orders and police personnel took action against the violators of Coronavirus Lockdown in Guwahati. Movement of only those availing/providing essential services are allowed.

Earlier, 110 people in Tamil Nadu and 43 in Andhra Pradesh who had attended the gathering have tested positive for coronavirus. Six attendees from Telangana have also died due to the deadly virus.

Several state governments are tracing and identifying all those who attended the gathering. A large number of people in different states have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths. (ANI)

