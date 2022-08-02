Three places of historical significance to be renamed in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday instructed to change the names of three places in the state.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, Chandkhuri, Giraudpuri and Sonakhan will now be renamed after the great personas and spiritual figures of the area.

Chandkhuri will be known as Mata Kaushalya Dham Chandkhuri, Giraudpuri will be renamed as Baba Guru Ghasidas Dham Giraudpuri and Sonakhan will be called Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Dham Sonakhan.



According to an official statement, many public representatives and localites have been demanding a change of these names for a long time.

The state government would soon publish a notification regarding the renaming of these three places in the gazette.

Parliamentary Secretaries Chandradev Rai, Gurudayal Singh Banjare, Indershah Mandavi, UD Minj and MLAs Brihaspat Singh, Gulab Singh Kamro and Vinay Jaiswal submitted their letter in this regard to Chief Minister on Monday, urging him to change the names of Giraudpuri and Sonakhan according to the public sentiments, following which the Chief Minister instructed to rename the places.

"The only Kaushalya temple in the world is situated in Chandkhuri, adjacent to Raipur. Chhattisgarh is considered to be the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya and 'nanihaal' of Lord Ram. The state government has renovated the Mata Kaushalya temple, located in the middle of the pond, and has also beautified the pond," said the statement.

"Located in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, Giroudpuri is the centre of faith for lakhs of followers of Satnam Panth. This is the birthplace of Baba Guru Ghasidas. Sonakhan area in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district is known for the valour of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, the first martyr of Chhattisgarh in the first freedom struggle of 1857," it added. (ANI)

