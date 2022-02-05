Three police personnel killed as tanker topples over their vehicle in UP's Unnao

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Three police personnel on duty including two female constables were killed after a tanker toppled over a police response vehicle in the Wazirpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Friday, said Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Mukul Goel.



One person has been critically injured, said DGP Goel.

"In a tragic incident in Unnao, a tanker toppled over a UP 112 PRV in which three police personnel on duty including two female constables lost their valuable lives and one was critically injured. My heartfelt condolences for the bereaved family members and prayers for the departed soul, tweeted DGP Goel. (ANI)

