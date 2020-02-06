Three positive cases of Coronavirus reported so far, says Kerala Health Minister

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday informed that till now only three positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the state.

"Only three positive cases reported so far. But we are continuing strict vigil. A total of 2528 people have arrived from coronavirus affected areas to the state so far. Of these, 2435 people are under observation in homes and 93 in hospitals," Shailja said at a press conference here.

She further said, "About 223 samples of suspects and two revision samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. On Wednesday, 153 new cases have been reported, 16 patients have been admitted."

"As a preventive measure, we are going to request the religious leaders to read out health guidelines in churches, mosques, and temples," she added. (ANI)

