Three professional institutes under Corporate Affairs Ministry donate Rs 28 cr to PM-CARES fund

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Friday informed that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India have contributed Rs 28.80 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund.

After the establishment of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people from all walks of life have come forward to contribute and help the country in its fight against COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 6,412. Out of these, 5,709 are active patients and 503 of them have been cured/discharged.

With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll has reached 199. (ANI)

