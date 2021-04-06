The bomb squad diffused the explosives which were found in the Samba district of the Valley.
The bomb squad diffused the explosives which were found in the Samba district of the Valley.

Three rusted mines recovered and diffused in J-K's Samba district

ANI | Updated: Apr 06, 2021 18:26 IST


Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 6 (ANI): Three rusted mines were on Tuesday recovered from a field in a bordering area in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The bomb squad has diffused the explosives which were found in the Samba district of the Valley.


"Three anti-personnel mines were recovered in farming land of Dera village. A team of bomb squad has diffused it in a controlled manner. However, the bombs were old and rusted," Dutt Khajuria, Rajpura chowki in- charge said while speaking to reporters.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl