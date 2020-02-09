Three shot dead in Bihar's Thatha village

Khagaria (Bihar) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Two people were killed in clashes between two groups in Thatha village of Mansi Tehsil here on Saturday, police said.

DSP Amarkant Jha said, "Two people were killed after two groups opened fire at each other. The deceased were former village heads Amod Yadav and Brij Nandan Yadav."

"There was a dispute among the two groups for dominance in the area. Further investigation is underway," Jha said.

In another incident, a villager called Satto Yadav, who was a relative of Brij Nandan was also shot dead. (ANI)

