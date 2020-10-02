Three soldiers killed in Pak ceasefire violations in two days

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 2 (ANI): Three Indian soldiers have been killed since Wednesday night in incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

Havildar Kuldeep Singh and Rifleman Shubam Sharma succumbed to their injuries on October 1 in Kupwara while Lance Naik Karnail Singh lost his life on September 30 after Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district.

An Army release said that Havildar Kuldeep Singh and Late Rifleman Shubam Sharma were directing retaliatory fire from a forward post on the Line of Control in Kupwara district, in response to an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan and laid down their lives in the line of duty as a result of a direct hit by enemy fire.



"They both displayed their mettle by doing extremely well in their trade work and all fields. These brave sons of the soil displayed immense physical and mental strength in the face of the enemy," the release said.

Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the bravehearts at a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt in Srinagar.

Lance Naik Karnail Singh belonged to Sangrur. Punjab government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh, along with a government job to a family member of the soldier who laid down his life on Line of Control during cross border firing.

Sources said Pakistan has been resorting to increased ceasefire violations in an effort to infiltrate terrorists before the winter sets in as passes and tracks in the mountainous region get covered and closed. (ANI)

