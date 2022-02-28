Three staff members of CNG station on Delhi Gurugram Expressway stabbed to death

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 28 (ANI): Three staff members of a CNG pump on the Delhi Gurugram Expressway were stabbed to death early Monday morning by unidentified assailants.

Around 3 am, the pump manager, operator and filler were allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants. In the triple murder case, the investigation process has become time-consuming as the CCTV cameras installed at the pump were switched off just before the incident.



Deputy Commissioner of Police of East Gurugram, Virendra Vij, told ANI, "Three staff members of a CNG pump were found dead. The incident took place around 3 in the morning. No cash has been found to be missing"

"Prima facie it appears that those killed have been stabbed to death as there were injuries on their bodies. The investigation process has become time-consuming as the CCTV cameras installed at the pump were found to be switched off," the police added.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

