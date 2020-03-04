Three suspected cases of coronavirus found in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday said that three suspected cases of coronavirus have been found in the state.

"Among the three cases, the two people under observation in the Tanda Medical College in Kangra had returned from Italy. The third person, who came back from South Korea, is under observation in Indian Gandhi Medical college at Shimla," Thakur told reporters.

He also said that isolation wards have been set up in both the hospitals.

"Today we will be having a meeting to identify three hospitals which will be used if there is an increase in the suspected cases or if a positive of coronavirus," he said.

On Congress leader Ramlal Thakur alleging that the patient who was transferred from Bilaspur had to wait for an hour as the hospital was not ready to deal with a coronavirus patient, he said, "The patient had to wait for only a few minutes as the hospital needed time to prepare the isolation ward."

The Chief Minister also said that the government will take special precautionary measures as it shares a border with Nepal. "However, the public need not panic as not many coronavirus cases have been reported in Nepal," he said.

He also said that the precautionary measure will also be taken in areas such as Dharamshala where there is the maximum influx of tourists from Tibet. (ANI)

