Three suspected terrorists arrested from J-K's Rajouri

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Three suspected terrorists were arrested and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.



"Based on specific input a joint op was launched by #IndianArmy & #JKP at #Gurjan Bala in #Rajouri in which three suspected terrorists were arrested and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. Further operations are in progress," tweeted Indian Army's White Knight Corps.

Later, the Chinar Corps tweeted to inform that one of the terrorists apprehended today belongs to Shopian.

"One of the terrorists apprehended today in Op Gurdan Bala belongs to Shopian and had joined terrorism on 04 Jun 20. The other two terrorists are Pulwama natives and have been absconding since 09 and 10 Sep 20. Compliments to White Knight Corps," Chinar Corps tweeted. (ANI)

