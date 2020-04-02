Three Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Three people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area recently, have been quarantined in Mathura, as the gathering turned out to be a hostspot for Covid-19.

The police said two of their relatives are also being traced. Information regarding them has been given to the health department, which will conduct their COVID-19 test.

Several coronavirus positive cases across India, including casualties in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana, have been found to have links with the Tablighi Jamaat gathering held in Delhi last month.

An FIR was earlier registered against Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in Delhi.

A total of 2,361 people were brought out from their centre or Markaz in Delhi in a joint operation by authorities which began on Monday and lasted for over 36 hours, following which the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had carried out a sanitisation of the premises and nearby area. (ANI)

