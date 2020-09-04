Three terrorists killed by security forces in encounter at J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): Three terrorists were eliminated in an encounter at Pattan in Baramulla district on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The operation, which was launched by the security forces in the morning today, is in progress.

"#PattanEncounterUpdate: 02 more #terrorists killed (total 03). The search operation is going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.



An officer suffered injuries during the operation. However, his condition is stable, according to Chinar Corps, Indian Army. (ANI)

