Three terrorists killed by security forces in J-K's Awantipora

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 26 (ANI): Three terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter, which broke out between security forces and terrorists at Chewa Ular in Tral area of Awantipora, Pulwama district on Friday.

The operation is currently underway, the police said.



On June 25, two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sopore. (ANI)

