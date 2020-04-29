Three terrorists killed in Shopian encounter: Kashmir Zone Police

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 29 (ANI): Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces at Zainapora in Shopian district on Tuesday, informed Kashmir Zone Police on Wednesday.

The joint operation, conducted by Army's 55 RR (Rashtriya Rifles), Shopian Police and CRPF started yesterday and continued through the night. Bodies of two terrorists have been recovered so far.

"One more unidentified terrorist killed in Shopian encounter. A total of three terrorists neutralised so far," said the police.

The operation is still going on, further details shall follow, added the police. (ANI)

