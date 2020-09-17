Three terrorists neutralised in ongoing encounter in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 17 (ANI): Three terrorists have been neutralised in the ongoing encounter with the security forces in Srinagar, according to the Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday.

An encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar earlier today.



The police and CRPF personnel are carrying out the operation.

"One identified terrorist killed. Search is going on," the tweet by the Kashmir Zone police read.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

