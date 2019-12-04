Three traffic officers suspended over alleged corruption in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Anjani Kumar on Tuesday suspended three traffic officers over alleged corruption here.

The officers have been identified as Sub Inspector (SI) Ram Babu of Saifabad Traffic Police Station, Home Guard (HG) K Anka Rao, and Gopal.

According to the police, a charge memo has been issued against the officers were allegedly involved in corrupt practices.

"Hyderabad follows a policy of zero tolerance for corruption. We welcome the public to give information about police misconduct for taking immediate action," the police said in a statement. (ANI)

