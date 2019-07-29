Representative Image
Three women arrested from a Delhi hotel for blackmailing man

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 03:59 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 29 (ANI): Three women have been arrested in connection with a case of blackmailing, police said in a statement on Sunday.
The three were arrested from a hotel in Delhi's Greater Kailash. Police have also seized Rs 8.50 lakh from them.
The arrested women have been identified as Anuradha Kapoor, her mother Moli, and Kumari Chinki.
According to police, on July 16, Anuradha, along with her mother, had filed a complaint at Jawahar Circle Police Station claiming that a person called Rajendra Vyas had raped her in a hotel.
The date to register her statement under CrPC 164 was fixed for July 29.
As per the police statement, on July 27, Rajendra Vyas filed a case under Section 384 of the Indian Penal Code alleging that he was being blackmailed by Anuradha.
According to the statement, in his complaint, Vyas claimed that Anuradha was threatening him that if he wanted to avoid arrest, he should pay Rs 15 lakh.
Vyas' friend Kishor Singh contacted Anuradha and recorded all the conversations with her.
Under pressure from Anuradha, Vyas had already given more than Rs 5 lakh in cash to her. Anuradha was demanding that the rest of the money be given to her before she recorded her statement on July 29, police said.
During the course of the investigation it was revealed that the rest of the money was to be given to Anuradha and people associated with her at a hotel.
Following this, a police team caught the three women red-handed while receiving the money. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

