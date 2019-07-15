Three years after kidnapping, kin receive call for ransom

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Three years after a four-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, his family received a call for the ransom here on Monday.

The alleged kidnapper asked for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from the kin of the girl.

The child was kidnapped in 2016 when she was four-year-old.

A case has been registered in this regard. The investigation is underway, the police said. (ANI)

