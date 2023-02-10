"Thug got cheated": CM Bhupesh Baghel on Raman Singh's fake facebook account

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a jibe at former CM and BJP leader Raman Singh over a fake facebook account created in his name.

Baghel on Thursday said, "Thug (Singh) also got cheated. He cheated the entire Chhattisgarh, cheated farmers, cheated women, cheated youth, cheated chit fund company investors as well. Who else duped the Thug Maharaj?"

Former CM Raman Singh shared the screen grabs of his fake facebook account on his original facebook account and wrote, "Messages are being sent to people of the state for financial transactions by creating a fake facebook profile in my name. I request all of you not to fall prey to any such message and avoid online fraud."

Reacting to a directive issued by the Animal Welfare Board of the Central Government that to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14, Baghel said, "First the Animal Husbandry Department should do this a bit. What will happen if a cow takes someone by the horn? We are serving the cow everyday. We have made 10,000 cowsheds. We are buying cow dung, vermicompost is being made and also harvesting fodder for the cow. It is not a day job, it is a routine work. They (the Central government) only has to do event management and they are experts in that. Their aim is to serve cows for one day and nothing after that."

Baghel also commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark in Parliament about scams and terror attacks during the Congress-led UPA government. He said, "The scams just happened, why are you (PM Modi) not answering it? If the investigation is done then everything gets crystal clear. A document (Hindenburg report) that has made his friend's (Adani) position from the second richest in the world to 23rd. What better proof is needed than this? Economists across the world have accepted that there is a problem, so they have withdrawn the money. Why is it not being investigated?"



"Our employees, officers, and the general public who have deposited money in LIC for their future. You are giving that money to your friend. Even after the Hindenburg report's disclosure, you are giving LIC's money to him (Adani). Who else will answer it? Don't provoke people by talking here and there. The direct interest of such people is involved, their money is involved in LIC and SBI. Like the chit fund company drowned here in Chhattisgarh, similarly LIC and SBI are going to drown there. The prime minister will not answer this," Baghel added.

CM Baghel also reacted to the six months extension of Jhiram inquiry commission.

He said, "The NIA is investigating the case. Inquiry commission formed by the state government does not do fact-finding. The investigation is done by agencies like the NIA, CBI or the police. We are continuously writing letters seeking permission to investigate. When the Home Minister Amit Shah came here, we had made a demand for this. We also wrote a letter to the NIA, also wrote a letter to the Home Minister and spoke on many forums that if they give us permission, then we will investigate."

Notably, a massive Naxal attack was occurred on Congress' Parivartan Yatra in Jhiram valley in Bastar district on May 25, 2013 in which 29 people, including the then Congress state president Nand Kumar Patel, his son Dinesh Patel, veteran Congress leaders Vidyacharan Shukla were died.

When the congress returned into power in the state in the 2018 assembly election, they formed an inquiry commission to investigate the matter. (ANI)

